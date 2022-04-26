Contemporary dessert bar, BRIX has opened its second location in the lobby of ME Dubai Hotel designed by Zaha Hadid, in the heart of Business Bay. Presenting visitors with handcrafted desserts, savoury bites and artisanal coffee and tea, BRIX is now welcoming guests for dine-in and takeaway.

An inviting space for those looking to enjoy a relaxing moment paired with a cup of coffee and a sweet treat or sandwich, BRIX at ME Dubai is an ideal meeting location for friends or colleagues, and an easy access spot for guests that are waiting to check-in to the hotel, are checking-out, or for those that are passing through and fancy an on-the-go refreshment.

Created by Head Pastry Chef Carmen Rueda Hernandez, the menu at BRIX comprises a range of signature desserts such as baked cheesecake on a base of feulletine, lemon tart with basil cream, choux éclair with vanilla, coffee or chocolate cream, banoffee pie with milk chocolate and banana, tiramisu, and more. Plus there’s sweet treats such as macarons in various flavours including raspberry & lime, gula melaka & orange, and pistachio, gluten-free chocolate brownies, banana bread muffins, chunky cookies, bon bons, stuffed doughnuts and more.

For those with a savoury tooth, BRIX also serves pastries including turkey & cheese croissants, egg & spinach puff pastry, and more.

An array of artisanal coffee and tea also awaits at BRIX. Guests can expect a generous menu that includes everything from flat whites to V60 coffees, and earl greys to lemon grass & ginger teas. Cold refreshments are available too, with options like Japanese lemonade and matcha shakes.

Commenting on the opening, Chef Carmen said: “ME Dubai is known to be a stylish and uniquely designed hotel that acts as a bold statement within the Burj Khalifa district of Dubai. With BRIX’s innovative desserts and exquisite servings, we feel confident that the two brands create an excellent partnership concept-wise. We’re delighted to open BRIX as ME Dubai’s open café in the hotel.”

She added: “Our menu consists of decadent desserts made with quality ingredients which in turn elevates one’s experience and defines how sweet dishes taste. BRIX is known for serving a variety of delectable options, be it sweet or savoury, and we have created some new items especially for ME Dubai that we are excited to serve to guests at the hotel. Some of our highlight items include the ‘coconut mango’ which is made of mango and chia seeds as a base topped with more mango cuts, passion fruit and granola, which makes for a great light breakfast or a healthy snack throughout the day. From the beverage options, there is Japanese lemonade, made using Japanese lime, and it is quite a refreshing beverage during summer.”

BRIX at ME Dubai Hotel is now open to guests and can be found in the lobby area of the building. Open seven days a week from 8am – 11pm, with free valet parking available.

For further information, please call +971565255299, e-mail book@brixdesserts.com, visit brixdessert.com or follow @brix_desserts and @brixjourney on Instagram.