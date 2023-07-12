Dubai, UAE: 67-year-old British native, Timothy, became Mahzooz’s 51st millionaire when he won the guaranteed raffle prize of AED 1 million, last Saturday night at the 136th weekly draws. A resident of Dubai for over three decades and father of two daughters, Timothy confirms that he will use the unexpected windfall to secure the future for his family in the UAE.

“I am from the UK, but I have considered the UAE my home for the past 32 years and while I still need time to figure out what to do with the prize money, I think my plan is to stay here in the UAE with my family for the rest of my life. I feel very grateful to live in such a wonderful country”, said Timothy.

Having been acquainted with Mahzooz just two months ago through one of his friends, Timothy has been actively participating in the draws every week since May 2023.

The senior project manager who works for a private consultancy firm in Dubai shares his excitement: "I still cannot believe it. Am I really the latest millionaire? My family and my wife particularly still do not believe that my bank account grew by a AED 1,000,000 overnight.” Timothy, a passionate philanthropist at heart, has not made any concrete plans on how he will use his win yet.

The same draw also saw 1,088 other participants take home AED 467,000 in prize money split between the second and third prizes.

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

