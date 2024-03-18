A delegation led by Professor Sameer Otoom, President of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain welcomed on campus last month the British Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Mr Alastair Long, in the presence of the President of RCSI in Dublin, Professor Laura Viani and members of RCSI Senior Management Team.

Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, presented the latest University achievements and future projects while highlighting the strong collaboration between the University and varied British institutions. His Excellency congratulated the University, acknowledging its remarkable achievements and the significant milestone of its 20th anniversary. He commended all efforts made to collaborate with UK entities for the benefit of students, Alumni, and all parties.

His Excellency Mr Alastair Long, British Ambassador to Bahrain, commented, “It was a pleasure to meet with the RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and global leadership team and to hear what an enormous success the RCSI presence in Bahrain has been, including in further cementing the strong healthcare ties we enjoy between Bahrain and the UK and Western Europe.”

Such an example is the General Medical Council’s decision in 2021 to exempt RCSI Medical University of Bahrain graduates from taking the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) exam to practice medicine in the UK, which has extended many training opportunities for our Alumni in hospitals across the UK, making the UK our graduates’ second destination of choice after Bahrain.

Collaborations with various British universities have also enhanced the student experience of our medical and nursing students, who can participate in exchange or elective programmes to enrich their knowledge and skills in a global environment. Similarly, the University’s collaboration with the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM) to extend support to our first-year graduates with their career development has benefited Alumni seeking to advance their careers in the UK.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: “We are delighted to welcome His Excellency Mr Alastair Long, and we look forward to bolstering our collaboration and forging new ties with UK entities. We aim to enhance the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional training experience of our students and Alumni and to facilitatetheir transition from study to professional practice.”

With a world-renowned curriculum and qualifications, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain graduates highly skilled healthcare professionals who can compete for international opportunities and advance their careers as healthcare leaders.

