United Arab Emirates - Bridgestone, a global leader in tires and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, has received the prestigious ‘2022 Product of the Year’ award in recognition of its impressive global R&D investments and achievements in sustainable manufacturing.

Potenza Sport, an ultra-high performing tyre, received the award - highlighting Bridgestone’s commitment to producing breakthrough innovations and technologies that help make cities safer. Bridgestone is the first tire manufacturer and the only automotive company to win this prestigious award.

The announcement was made during a gala ceremony of Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, at the One and Only Royal Mirage in Dubai Marina. Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa received the award which grants one-year license to the manufacturer to use the Product of the Year logo as a stamp of recognition for its high-quality product.

Sanchini said: “We are delighted to have won this award in recognition of our breakthrough innovations and technological advancement in achieving sustainable manufacturing. Bridgestone Potenza is the culmination of our efforts to integrate new technologies in the tread pattern, compound, and construction.”

“Our tyre development technology reflects how we push the boundaries to create cutting-edge, high-performance products with the least impact on the environment. It validates how hard we work every day at the company to meet our 'Serving Society with Superior Quality' mission statement,” he added.

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport, which offer unsurpassed traction and control, has been custom developed by Bridgestone to enhance driver experience, while also empowering cars to achieve their full potential. This high-performance tyre’s tread design has incorporated new, sustainable technology to improve braking and abrasion resistance.

With Original Equipment focus, Bridgestone has developed a superior range of innovative, high-performing tires that can meet the ever-evolving advanced requirements of mobility.

-Ends-

