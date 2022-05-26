Bridgestone Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA) put green mobility in the spotlight anew during its participation at the premier Automechanika Dubai Network on Sustainability. Held recently, the forum formed part of Bridgestone’s overarching efforts to help build a more sustainable mobility ecosystem in the wider region.

Berna Akinci, Bridgestone MEA’s Head of Marketing, was one of the resource speakers of this year’s Automechanika. During her lecture titled ‘Shaping A Sustainable Future of Mobility,’ she provided her insights on the developments and trends impacting the tyre industry today.

Akinci was joined by key international industry experts who tackled sustainability disruptors and mobility trends, amongst other topics.

Akinci said: “To decarbornise the transport industry, stakeholders have been collaborating for efficient implementation of key climate actions over the years. Automechanika provided us another ideal venue to bring our discussions to the next level. During the event, we demonstrated how Bridgestone continues to push boundaries to deliver sustainable, high-performing tyres and implement cutting-edge tyre technologies. Through our efforts we aim to demonstrate how we prioritise sustainability to help make mobility more environment-friendly for the sake of the current and future generations.”

Bridgestone is known for its longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability and mission. The company’s leadership and employees are committed to changing the game by being leaders in sustainable behaviour.

This commitment is evident in its numerous key programmes such as its Sustainability Business Framework and the E8 Commitment. The latter covers the organisation’s climate change mitigation efforts and investments in new energy economy.

Bridgestone also ensures that sustainable practices are employed and improved across the enterprise. By doing so, it aims to be a responsible steward of the environment and a shining example of corporate sustainability.

About Bridgestone in Europe, Russia, Middle East, India and Africa:

Bridgestone in Europe, Russia, Middle East, India, and Africa (Bridgestone EMIA) is the regional Strategic Business Unit of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions.

Headquartered in Zaventem (Belgium), Bridgestone EMIA employs more than 20,000 people and conducts business in 40 countries across the region.

Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of premium tyres, tyre technologies and advanced mobility solutions. The company’s vision is to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment – a framework of eight values (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment) – guides strategic priorities, decision making, culture evolution and sustainability actions towards the achievement of this vision.

For more information about Bridgestone in EMIA, please visit www.bridgestone-emia.com and press.bridgestone-emia.com.

Read more about Bridgestone Middle East on https://press.bridgestone-emia.com/middle-east/

