DUBAI, UAE – In support of breast cancer awareness, artisanal Italian restaurant, Monno in Jumeirah has created a limited-edition pink lobster ravioli dish that will be available to guests throughout October.

During this month, 50% of sales from the pink dish will be donated to the UAE-based, not-for-profit healthcare organisation, the Al Jalila Foundation, which supports the global effort to raise awareness on breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

Available at Monno during October, the pink ravioli presents diners with indulgent homemade and hand-shaped ravioli filled with lobster and buffalo ricotta, topped with velvety pink blanc sauce and truffle perlage.

The dish is priced at AED 135 per portion, and each one purchased will see AED 67.50 donated to Al Jalila Foundation to raise funds to support breast cancer patient treatment and research.

Monno’s Pink October dish is now serving for lunch and dinner service daily at the restaurant and will be available till the end of the month.

Monno is located at 304 Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is open daily for lunch and dinner from 12pm – 12am. For further information, please call 04-3322255, e-mail info@monno.ae, visit www.monno.ae or follow @monnodubai on social media.

