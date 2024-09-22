The Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS), in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, hosted a workshop titled "Disaster Assessment."

The event brought together members and affiliates of National Red Crescent and Red Cross Societies, aimed at enhancing their disaster management skills.

Led by Mrs. Fathia Al-Toblani, Head of the Disaster Management Team at BRCS, the workshop covered critical topics including the significance of evaluation in disaster management, best international practices, and the media's role during crises. Additionally, participants explored modern tools and methods for assessing disaster impacts and needs, as well as how to leverage assessment results for informed decision-making.

In her remarks, Mrs. Al-Toblani emphasized the workshop's importance in equipping volunteers to deliver assistance in disaster management according to international standards, and highlighted the principles of disaster management and rehabilitation, coordination and response mechanisms, and technical aspects such as emergency needs assessment, provision of relief and humanitarian aid, teamwork development, and effective actions during and after disasters.

Mrs. Al-Toblani emphasized the importance of enhancing the capacities of personnel involved in disaster management within National Societies and pointed out that accurate and rapid assessments following a disaster are crucial for ensuring swift responses and providing essential assistance to affected individuals.

Additionally, Mrs. Al-Toblani expressed gratitude to the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization for its ongoing support of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society's disaster management initiatives and noted that these collaborations align with the Society's strategic plans to establish relief teams and engage volunteers, furthering the goals and principles of the Arab Crescent and Red Cross Organization while contributing to Bahrain's national efforts to address disasters.