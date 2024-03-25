Dubai, UAE: Brands For Less Group, known for its charitable initiatives and support towards the community, has organized a Ramadan Volunteer Program during the holy month in collaboration with The Giving Family. The employees of the Group voluntarily contributed by donating, which was matched by the company, resulting in a total of 4000 meals to be distributed to those in need. The donations have doubled from last year, highlighting the growing dedication of its workforce to be a part of this generous endeavour.

“The Ramadan Volunteer Program exemplifies our commitment to unite our employees for a shared vision to give back to society,” said Toufic Kreidieh, the Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of Brands For Less. “In line with our iconic Smile Logo, we aspire to spread smiles amongst the people in our community with the collective efforts of our employees.”

The activity took place on 22nd March, where forty of Brands For Less Group’s staff members came together to pack and distribute the meals, embodying the spirit of compassion and unity. This noble initiative fosters a sense of community, empathy, and social responsibility among the team members during this sacred period.

For more information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae/