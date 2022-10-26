In partnership with bp Oman, Outward Bound Oman held a ceremony to launch the ‘Build Your Resilience’ programme, under the patronage of Her Highness Mona Fahad Al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University. The programme aims to support the mental wellbeing and resilience of 1000 young Omanis aged 18 to 30 in areas affected by Cyclone Shaheen, primarily in North and South Al Batinah.

The programme includes 50 indoor courses for Omani youth which will be held at the Outward Bound Oman Muscat Centre. The courses will enhance participants’ soft skills, interpersonal skills and capabilities. It also offers a safe environment to discuss mental wellbeing and share advice to achieving personal and professional success.

Mohamed Al Zadjali, Chief Operating Officer at Outward Bound Oman, added: “Since the launch of bp Oman’s social investment progarmme, bp Oman have recognised the importance of investing in youth, and as such have been a tremendous supporter of Outward Bound. Our partnership with them has already seen several hundred talented young Omani’s undergo life-changing courses and we hope this progrmame will continue to do the same.”

Ibrahim Al Hinai, bp Oman’s Social Investment Specialist, commented: “Supporting the mental wellbeing of people and communities is so important to us at bp. Last year’s cyclone impacted people’s belongings and homes, which in turn, has affected the mental health of some people in the community. We are delighted to partner with Outward Bound Oman on this initiative to deliver on our aim of building resilience and a more positive mindset for affected youth.”

About bp Oman:

bp is the operator of Block 61, one of the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas fields.

Around 90% of bp Oman employees are Omanis, including 70% of our leadership team.

bp Oman’s social investment programme aims to support the development of Omani people, economic diversification and job creation.

Launched in 2014, over 107,000 people are estimated to have benefitted directly from bp Oman’s social investment programme so far through 106 initiatives that have taken place.

About Outward Bound Oman:

Outward Bound Oman is an educational not for profit foundation established by ministerial decision and is part of the international Outward Bound community that started in Wales in 1941.

Outward Bound Oman uses the mountains and deserts of Oman in their courses to help develop people from all walks of life. Through their partners, they are able to run adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programmes that equip people with valuable skills for education, work and life.

They work with young people from both inside and outside of Oman, and help them become more confident, effective and capable at school, college and in the workplace.

In addition, they also deliver training and professional development programmes for a growing number of leading companies in the region, as well as bespoke leadership and team development courses.

Outward Bound Oman was first established in the UK in 1941, and now operates in 33 countries around the world. Oman is the first Arabic speaking nation to set up an Outward-Bound operation to develop and challenge its human resource to ensure Vision 2040 becomes a reality.

Since being established in Oman in 2009, Outward Bound Oman has delivered training for more than 16,000 individuals in a variety of courses to different age groups starting from school students through Skills for Life course, enhancing the employability of young people throughout the Sultanate in the Next Generation course, and it also provide bespoke training courses for the emerging talent and leadership teams of many leading companies and institutions in Oman.

