Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The popular Box of Hope project continues its mission to provide relief to Dubai’s skilled workers during this year’s celebration of Ramadan.

Initiated by Dubai philanthropist Harmeek Singh, founder of Plan b Group, a leading events management and live experiences company in the UAE, Box of Hope was first established in 2020 and has provided services to over 20,000 labourers based in various labour camps in the emirate.

This year, Box of Hope has so far distributed 2,000 food packs to target beneficiaries in Dubai to help them celebrate Iftar, with 200 food packs every day still to be distributed for the remaining days of Ramadan.

Beyond food distribution, however, the Box of Hope project also provides a number of other public service initiatives, such as pro bono legal sessions for labourers who may be experiencing some legal problems. One legal session has been conducted with Emirati lawyer Jouslin Khairallah, Managing Director/Senior Emirati lawyer at Khairallah Advocates & Legal consultants as volunteer lawyer. Three more legal sessions will take place during the holy month. Since it launched, over 200 workers have benefitted from the program from more than 10,000 who attended the legal sessions over the past two years.

In addition, a blood camp has been conducted to seek blood donations from well-meaning residents and UAE citizens to support the UAE blood bank with more than 300 donors in attendance.

Over and above these initiatives, Box of Hope has been instrumental in sending 300 skilled workers back home who have been victimized by the agent network recruitment practice, which lured them from their home countries with the promise of being employed in the UAE.

“Unfortunately, after going to great lengths to pay the fees, most of the time taking out loans or selling properties in their countries, their dream turns into a nightmare as soon as they arrive. The employment offer is a hoax, and they are left to fend for themselves. We set up Box of Hope for this reason, to give them a fresh start and help them start anew back home,” said Singh, who has been a long-time advocate of labourers’ welfare.

