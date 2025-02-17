Kuwait City – Boursa Kuwait launched its Investor Relations (IR) Best Practices Guide, a valuable resource to equip listed companies with the essential knowledge and strategies to foster effective communications, enhance corporate governance, and strengthen engagement between listed companies and key stakeholders, including investors, analysts, and regulatory bodies.

Developed in collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), the guide, which is optional and not mandatory for listed companies to follow, reinforces the bourse’s commitment to elevating IR standards in the Kuwaiti capital market and aligning them with international standards and benchmarks.

“Investor Relations plays a fundamental role in creating transparency, credibility and trust in capital markets," said Mr. Fahad Abdulmohsen Al-Besher, Director of Investor Relations at Boursa Kuwait. “Boursa Kuwait’s Investor Relations Best Practice Guide serves as a valuable resource to refine investor engagement strategies and uphold the highest standards of communication, equipping IR professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the dynamic landscape of investor relations effectively."

He added, “By staying current with the evolving trends and regulatory requirements of the IR function, companies can enhance their market positioning, attract a broader investor base, and contribute to the long-term sustainability and prosperity of the Kuwaiti capital market.”

The Investor Relations (IR) Best Practices Guide offers a comprehensive approach to effective IR, covering essential strategies and best practices. It emphasizes strategic IR planning, focusing on building a strong framework, setting key performance indicators (KPIs), and aligning IR with corporate strategy. The guide also outlines best practices for organizing meetings, roadshows, earnings announcements, and financial reporting to strengthen investor engagement.

Boursa Kuwait’s Investor Relations Best Practices Guide emphasizes the importance of integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into investor communications. It offers valuable insights into how companies can effectively embed ESG principles into their IR strategies, helping them attract sustainability-focused investors and demonstrate a strong commitment to responsible business practices that align with an evolving global capital market.

The guide also explores the role of technology and digital transformation in investor relations, showcasing how digital platforms, IR websites, and social media channels can be leveraged to enhance investor outreach and engagement as well as how listed companies can improve accessibility, streamline information dissemination, and strengthen investor confidence in the market by embracing digital communication tools.

The Investor Relations Best Practices Guide is part of Boursa Kuwait’s broader initiatives to enhance investor relations and promote corporate transparency within the Kuwaiti capital market. It is now available for download on Boursa Kuwait’s official website.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

