Kuwait: Reinforcing its commitment to nurturing a new generation of well-informed retail investors and securities professionals, Boursa Kuwait hosted a group of Finance students from the American University of Kuwait on May 24, 2022, for an exclusive tour of the stock exchange, providing them with a deep understanding of the capital market operations.

The students were able to get an inside look at the recent developments made at Boursa Kuwait, and how their efforts have significantly improved their international ratings and allowed Kuwait to become more attractive to local and international investors. A presentation that shed light on the various aspects of the company’s activities and operations, which included major milestones in Boursa Kuwait’s journey to a leading stock exchange, as well as it being the crown jewel of the market’s development and one of the key cogs in the reclassification of Kuwait from a Frontier to an Emerging Market in three of the world’s top index providers.

The participants also took a tour of the company’s recently refurbished Nasser Al-Kharafi / Jassim Al-Bahar Trading Hall, which is now equipped with the latest, state-of-the-art technologies, including energy efficient trading screens and an opening/closing bell podium as well as a media center, as part of the company’s efforts to maintain and upgrade facilities and utilities. Students also gained first-hand knowledge of trading operations and got an up-close look at the tools and equipment involved in trading before the adoption of electronic trading.

The event comes in line with Boursa Kuwait’s corporate sustainability initiatives, which conform to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and falls under the ‘Education’ pillar of the company’s Corporate Sustainability strategy. The pillar envisions a robust capital market ecosystem where all stakeholders are fully equipped with the knowledge and skill required to be an active player in the nation’s exchange in particular and its capital market in general. The strategy also includes ‘Community’ and ‘Environment’ pillars that envision a profitable business while also contributing to the well-being of the society and the environment.

The company has launched a number of initiatives under the Education pillar, including the Boursa Academy free digital education portal, ongoing collaboration with a number of universities to advance capital markets literacy among students and raise awareness of Boursa Academy, as well as investor relations workshops and seminars for executives and professionals from companies listed on the stock exchange.

Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards and investor expectations, creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allow Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other companies or organizations that have experience in different fields, and integrating sustainability efforts with the company culture, in order to achieve longevity and an ongoing impact that is carried on and instilled in the day-to-day operations of the stock exchange.

As part of the strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched many initiatives in partnership with local and international organizations, focusing on support for nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, financial literacy and capital market awareness, the empowerment of women, environmental protection as well as safety and preventive measures against Covid-19.

