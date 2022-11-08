Partnership is a key enabler of MoIAT strategy to establish production line of medical devices

Borouge to provide Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company with polyolefins to produce medical devices

Borouge’s materials are reliable, consistent and safe to be used for diagnostic and pharmaceutical packaging applications



Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates: Borouge Plc (“Borouge” or “the Company”) (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN: AEE01072B225), a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which established a new strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company (ADMD) to develop the medical device manufacturing industry in Abu Dhabi. ADMD is a leading local manufacturer of syringes, insulin syringes, tubes and catheters, administration devices, respiratory items and PPE products and is the first and only manufacturer of Auto-Disable (AD) syringes in the Middle East and Africa, producing over 400 million units per year.

Driven by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), the partnership is another significant step for Borouge towards supporting the UAE healthcare sector with its sustainable polyolefin solutions that meet the strictest global standards.

Khalfan AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President Regional MEAE, Borouge, said: “We are pleased to be part of this important partnership through which we will supply ADMD with our solutions, reinforcing our leading position as the polyolefin solution provider of choice for the UAE healthcare sector. Borouge’s solutions contribute to enhancing people’s lives and are used to make advanced medical devices, offering a high level of reliability, consistency and conformance with industry standards.”

Medical and diagnostics devices

The versatility of polyolefins - polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), combined with their cost competitiveness and easy shaping during conversion, makes them the first choice for medical devices and applications such as syringes, catheters, needle hubs, needle protectors, inhalers and filter housings.

The constant changes in the requirements of medical devices including high transparency, sterilisation by steam and radiation, as well as highly complicated moulds and shapes, have encouraged polyolefin producers, including Borouge, to develop new materials that meet such requirements.

Borouge’s healthcare portfolio includes both PE and PP grades for rigid and flexible medical products, ensuring a consistent approach to the medical and healthcare industry, independent of conversion technology or polymer type. The broad range of healthcare solutions meets the technical requirements of end-uses, including medical and diagnostics devices and pharmaceutical packaging.

AlMuhairi added: “Our specialised range of healthcare solutions ensures that the customer’s healthcare business is carried out in a reliable way with respect to the needs of the industry. Going beyond medical compliance documentation and technical services, we gather insights from the value chain partners and incorporate these into our processes, from product conception to production, procurement, support and distribution.”

Pharmaceutical packaging

Borouge also offers polyolefin materials for use in different primary and secondary pharmaceutical and diagnostic packaging applications such as blister packs, fluid bags, pouches, bottles, vials and ampoules.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) is a technology widely used for the sterile filling of PE and PP medical containers for parenteral preparations and infusions, eye drops and inhalation products. Borouge’s Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) solutions are typically used to make these blow moulded healthcare containers as they can easily be sterilised by steam, ethylene oxide and gamma radiation. ​Furthermore, Borouge’s PE solutions can be used to produce fully self-collapsible IV containers.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Borouge produced special grades of ‘Made in UAE’ polypropylene solutions that were used to make face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).