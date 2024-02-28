Jeddah: ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management software and solution provider, will be giving special attention to Saudi small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by localising support, increasing the accessibility of its products, and conducting seminars and workshops in different cities of the Kingdom. Moreover, ManageEngine is working to align itself with local regulations, business practices, and cultural nuances to better suit the needs of Saudi SMEs.

Saudi Arabia's efforts to reduce its dependence on oil and address sustainability concerns have guided it towards the SME landscape. The success of SMEs is critical to bring about regional development, employment, economic growth, diversification, and innovation. However, this strategic shift, which is in alignment with the country's comprehensive roadmap, Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, comes with its own set of difficulties.

Often, SMEs face challenges that are compounded by a deficiency in expertise, finances, technological support, and infrastructure. They are also hindered by regulatory barriers and sociocultural differences that limit them from enhancing their productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness. The urbanisation and industrial growth required to propel SMEs result in environmental issues, which are challenging to resolve. Despite various initiatives being implemented by the government to overcome these obstacles, immediate solutions are imperative for these SMEs to propel themselves forward.

ManageEngine's suite of IT solutions can be instrumental in fostering the growth of Saudi SMEs, as they cater to a plethora of requirements. While focusing on providing simple, scalable, and affordable solutions, the company also customises its offerings to suit the unique IT needs of every organisation.

ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools ensure the optimal performance of IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, and endpoints. They are contextually integral and AI-powered, giving greater visibility and insights into business activities. By adopting these tools, SMEs can facilitate cloud adoption, foster a hybrid work environment, revolutionise their operations, and catch up with the modern era of the digital revolution.

Prasanna Venkatesh Srinivasan, regional manager at ManageEngine, said, “We will be localising our support for the Saudi SME market to better cater to the needs of our customers. For this, we will utilise our partner ecosystem. Furthermore, we are planning to conduct seminars and workshops for SMEs in other cities apart from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to increase the accessibility of our products.” ManageEngine's suite of IT solutions are highly customisable, aiding enterprises in aligning with local regulations, business practices, and cultural nuances, he added.

Although embracing cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and ML, improves Saudi's SME sector, it can pose several security-related risks that can cause the loss of sensitive personal data. To remain resilient, competitive, and agile in such a situation, organisations must opt for safe IT solutions. With the nation's economy being dependent on its 1.27 million SME entities, it is all the more important for these organisations to only choose the most reliable IT products for progress amidst the current economic climate.

