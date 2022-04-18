For BOND, getting their brands and businesses perfectly in-sync with the world around them is the greatest test for leaders today. In a world where customers and cultures, technologies and government ambitions are all moving, BOND believes the brands that will win in the future will be flexible and fast in everything they do, everywhere, all the time – what they term a “living brand system”.

To this end, as of April the agency has Matt Horobin on board as Partner and Head of Strategy. Most recently leading Brand, Marketing & Digital functions at DXB and Abu Dhabi Airports, Matt has over 20 years’ experience designing and building connected brand systems for some of the world’s leading businesses across Europe, Asia and Middle East, as both consultant and client.

“BOND is a unique global agency that offers a single, integrated team working across our studios, allowing us to bring the best of our global capabilities to effectively answer those big brand challenges clients across our region are facing every day. It’s this “always-on, always-evolving” approach that our clients value the most.” says Horobin.

Matt, who has served as a key thought leader in the MENA region with regards to the relationship between brands, technology and culture, joins Managing Director Anthony Miles and a team of 12 in BOND’s Dubai office and 65 globally. BOND’s regional clients include Dubai Holding, Al Futtaim, KAUST and Accor. For more information visit: https://bond-agency.com

Press kit and images: https://we.tl/t-PLdp5ipyHo