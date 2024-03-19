The manufacturer’s stand also features the Bobcat TL25.60 super compact telehandler, which enables work in tight spots without compromising performance

Bobcat’s LogiMAT showcase reflects the organization’s commitment to leading the material handling market, just as it leads the global compact equipment segment

Bobcat has chosen LogiMAT 2024 as the backdrop for the international debut of its material handling lineup. Having incorporated more than 200 forklifts and warehouse solutions into its portfolio over the past year, the manufacturer is showcasing a selection of its newly rebranded models to exhibition attendees from 19-21 March in Stuttgart, Germany.

A variety of diesel and electric forklifts, reach trucks and warehouse equipment – all sporting Bobcat’s famous white and orange signature colors – are on display at Stand B57 in Messe Stuttgart’s Hall 9 throughout LogiMAT 2024. The manufacturer’s expanded lineup reflects its commitment to becoming a leading player in the global material handling market, mirroring the unparalleled reputation it has developed in the international compact equipment segment.

The first Bobcat-branded material handling units began rolling off production lines at the organization’s plants in South Korea, China and Germany in January 2024. The brand’s LogiMAT lineup represents the culmination of a two-year global initiative, through which the full range of forklifts and warehouse equipment formerly produced by Doosan Industrial Vehicle (DIV) has been successfully rebranded as part of the Bobcat family.

Scott Park, CEO and Vice Chairman of Doosan Bobcat, said: “Through our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, we have significantly broadened our product portfolio to not only meet the needs of our loyal customers but also to inspire and empower new customers to conquer their toughest challenges. With an expanded range of solutions, we’re empowering even more customers to accomplish more.”

Bobcat’s LogiMAT 2024 lineup

Bobcat’s LogiMAT 2024 product showcase features a selection of diesel and electric forklifts, reach trucks and warehouse solutions such as pallet trucks and stackers.

The newly rebranded material handling models on display at LogiMAT 2024 include:

D160S-9 | 10-16t 9-Series diesel forklift

| 10-16t 9-Series diesel forklift D50SC-9 | 4-5.5t 9-Series diesel forklift

| 4-5.5t 9-Series diesel forklift B25NS | 2.5-3.5t 7-Series Plus electric forklift

| 2.5-3.5t 7-Series Plus electric forklift B20X-7 Plus | 1.6 - 2t NXE-Series electric forklift

| 1.6 - 2t NXE-Series electric forklift B80NS | 8-10t NXE-Series electric forklift

| 8-10t NXE-Series electric forklift BR16J-9 | 1.4-1.6t 9-Series reach truck

| 1.4-1.6t 9-Series reach truck BPL18S-7 | 1.8-2t 7-Series pedestrian pallet truck

| 1.8-2t 7-Series pedestrian pallet truck BPR20S-7 | 2t 7-Series ride-on pallet truck

| 2t 7-Series ride-on pallet truck BDR13S-7 | 1.3t 7-Series double stacker

| 1.3t 7-Series double stacker LSM12N-7 | 1.2t 7-Series pedestrian stacker

Bobcat is also using LogiMAT 2024 as a platform to showcase its TL25.60 super compact telehandler, whose optimized dimensions and superior maneuverability allow it to operate effectively in tight spots without compromising performance.

In addition to the units on display in Stuttgart, Bobcat’s expanded lineup now includes all models previously manufactured under the DIV name. The full range of Bobcat-branded material handling solutions includes the following product lines:

Diesel forklift trucks | lift capacities of 1.8 to 25 tons

| lift capacities of 1.8 to 25 tons Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) forklift trucks | lift capacities of 1.5 to 7 tons

| lift capacities of 1.5 to 7 tons Electric forklift trucks | lift capacities of 1.5 to 10 tons

| lift capacities of 1.5 to 10 tons Warehouse solutions | pallet trucks, reach trucks and stackers

An expanded portfolio

The incorporation of more than 200 forklifts and warehouse solutions into Bobcat’s portfolio represents a natural extension of the brand’s offering, delivering new and innovative products, attachments and services with the power to add significant value to the operations of both new and existing customers.

Vaclav Kratky, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Bobcat EMEA, said: “For more than 60 years, the Bobcat brand has been synonymous with world-class compact equipment. Our company has led the industry with tough, versatile, empowering and inventive equipment and solutions, and we continue to offer an unparalleled customer experience that distinguishes us from the competition. With the integration of the former DIV material handling portfolio, we are doubling down on the power of the Bobcat brand.

“This global rebranding initiative has resulted in a number of additional advantages for Bobcat customers, including an increased two-year warranty as standard for the majority of our products,” Kratky continued. “Our standard warranties can be further enhanced with extension and financing programs, which begin from 0% for 24 months. As part of the project, we have also leveraged Bobcat’s industry-leading sales and service training programs and facilities to upskill our material handling dealers, which will enhance customer experience.”

About Bobcat

Since 1958, Bobcat has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has built a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation for delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat now offers extensive lineups of compact machinery (including loaders, excavators, telehandlers, compact tractors and mowers) and material handling equipment (including forklifts and warehouse solutions), plus a broad range of attachments, parts and services. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat.

About Doosan Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat is a company within the Doosan Group. Doosan Group is a top-tier global enterprise that has proudly served customers and communities for more than a century. Doosan Bobcat is based in Bundang, South Korea.

To learn more about Bobcat’s products, attachments and services, visit www.bobcat.com

