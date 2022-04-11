Blue Ocean Corporation, a Super Brand organization having interests in professional training, events, consulting, and recruitment across the Middle East, was recently honored with the ‘Best Workplaces in the UAE 2022’ title at a grand awards ceremony in Dubai’s FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel.

The recognition was awarded to Blue Ocean by Great Place to Work, the global authority recognizing high-value and best workplaces from all over the world. Blue Ocean ranked amongst the top fifteen companies in the UAE who were presented with this much-coveted title. Last year, Blue Ocean was awarded the ‘Great Place to Work’ title.

Blue Ocean Corporation, which is one of the Middle East’s leading partners for professional training and knowledge development, consulting, conferences and recruitment services bagged the Best Work Place rank along with other top-notch companies like DP World, Coca Cola, Maersk UAE, Hilti, THE One, Transworld Group, and Dubai Police to name a few.

Thanking the Great Place to Work team, the organizers of the event, Dr. Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation remarked, “It has been an honour for us to receive the award amidst the Titans of the Business world in the Middle East. We are a peoples company, where ethics, transparency and inclusion of all stakeholders hold paramount significance. It has always been our sincere efforts to fuel the personal and professional growth of our workforce by supporting them through our pro-employee policies. Being a people-centric company, we are always proactive about benefitting our workforce with forward-thinking policies. Our people lie in the heart of the organization and the mutual trust shared between us is a key component for the organization to become a happier workplace.”

This prestigious recognition boasts of Blue Ocean’s commitment to building and upholding a company culture reflecting integrity, empowerment and engagement. Blue Ocean has been offering its services to clients for over two decades, and was also the first from the UAE to become the only Superbrands company in the Training industry.

Blue Ocean’s continuous journey of enrichment towards excellence and innovation is strongly supported by its diverse talent pool, which is recognized from time to time by the management. This recent recognition bears strong testimony of Blue Ocean’s credibility in upholding its employee value proposition and securing the job satisfaction of its employees.

-Ends-

About Blue Ocean Corporation:

Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, and Recruitment. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 100,000+ worldwide alumni community in 12+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

For further queries please contact:

Sriparna Haldar

Senior Executive – Corporate Communications

Email: sri@blueoceanacademy.com

Address: P.O. Box 116687, Suite B2505,

Latifa Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road,

Opposite Museum of the Future, Dubai, U.A.E