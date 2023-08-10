As the Emiratisation drive in the UAE continues to produce a positive impact, Blue Ocean Corporation, Middle East’s biggest management training services brand, launched complimentary training programs exclusively for the upskilling of UAE nationals.

Blue Ocean a UAE based home grown brand which currently operates in more than 16 countries, announced the initiative as part of its 25thyear celebrations. The training program is designed to create a significant outcome in the retention of Emirati talents and in the sustained economic development in the UAE.

“On the occasion of our 25th year, we are looking forward to creating a transformative impact by extending our support to the nationals of the country that has given us so much. The complimentary training programs aim to upskill Emiratis from varied professional and educational backgrounds,” said Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation.

This special initiative covers a one-day in-house training for leadership and soft skills courses, as well as internationally accredited certification programs catering to the supply chain, procurement, HR, admin and quality management sectors.

The leadership and soft skills training is open to UAE nationals from government, semi-government and private organizations. The certification programs are open to all UAE nationals keen to improve their skills and knowledge.

Ever since the government ramped up the Emiratisation drive last year, there has been a significant improvement in the numbers. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector has climbed by more than 11%. The figure must climb by 2% per year until it reaches 10% in 2026.

Abdul Azeez, Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation added, “With the government accelerating the Emiratisation program, both public and private organizations must focus on the need to implement specific learning and development programs for their workforce. This training initiative will benefit both working professionals as well as fresh graduates.”

The Emiratisation drive is focussed on organizations hiring more skilled employees, and Blue Ocean’s expertise in bridging the gap between infrastructure and knowledge will contribute to the initiative.

Mohamed Al Ali, Group Vice-Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, said “Emiratisation is not just about numbers. It is about how much Emiratis can contribute to the success of the UAE. We are leveraging our expertise to help the UAE nationals upskill themselves, which will eventually help them to explore employment opportunities and become valuable resources for the country’s growth.”

Blue Ocean, which has its headquarters in Dubai, has been honoured with prestigious recognitions like the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Superbrands, Great Place to Work etc.

-Ends-

About Blue Ocean Corporation:

Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, and Recruitment. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 130,000+ worldwide alumni community in 16+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

For further queries please contact:

Sriparna Haldar

Senior Executive – Corporate Communications

Email: sri@blueoceanacademy.com

Address: P.O. Box 116687, Suite B2505, Latifa Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Opposite World Trade Centre, Dubai, U.A.E