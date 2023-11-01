Dubai, UAE – UAE-based biopharmaceutical company Bioventure Healthcare has signed a pharmaceutical partnership agreement with EZulu Life to distribute Bioventure Healthcare's products and provide technical support in the Southern and East Africa regions. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during day one of the Dubai Business Forum, which takes place from 1-2 November at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

The agreement reinforces Bioventure Healthcare's presence in Africa as it prepares to export four products and brands to key markets on the continent. The company is aiming to expand its reach in Africa, enhance the UAE’s reputation for high-quality products, and increase trust and brand presence across the region.

With a market capitalisation of US$ 250-300 million, Bioventure Healthcare boasts a global distribution network. The company is committed to investing in life science and biotech solutions to promote innovation in healthcare and cater to the needs of patients in the Middle East and Africa.

Headquartered in South Africa, EZulu Life is a multinational medical technology and nutraceutical company with a market capitalisation of US$ 100 million.

The agreement was signed at The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business.

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key public and private sector stakeholders from around the world to explore opportunities for strategic economic partnerships, strengthen international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investment.

