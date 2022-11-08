Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – BinDawood Holding Co. (Tadawul: 4161 and the “Company”), one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today reported its Q3 and 9M 2022 financial results.

Financial Highlights (SAR Million)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Up / (Down) Q2 2022 % Up / (Down) Revenue 1,182.5 1,077.8 9.7% 1,220.9 (3.1)% Gross Profit 307.2 397.3 (22.7)% 378.1 (18.8)% Net Profit (loss) (48) 70.2 (168.4)% 42.3 (213.5)%

9M 2022 9M 2021 % Up / (Down) Revenue 3,578.7 3,325.0 7.6% Gross Profit 1,069 1,170.1 (8.6)% Net Profit 59.8 227.3 (73.7)%

Comments from Khalid BinDawood, Managing Director of BinDawood Holding:

“Our sales were up 7.6% on a year-to-date basis, which is hugely encouraging, as we see shoppers returning to our stores and responding positively to our loyalty program launched earlier this year. However, this revenue increase has come by sacrificing gross margin because of continued promotional and marketing activity. In addition, the costs associated with opening of new stores, M&A costs and the continued strengthening of the management team has resulted in a substantial increase in operating expenses. The combined effect has translated in a net loss of SAR 48 million for this quarter.

“While continuing in our efforts to increase footfall and market share, we have also started to refocus our supplier relationship and operating model by putting in place the necessary building blocks to support a turnaround with our commercial team, starting with our newly appointed Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Commercial Officer. The structural change that the Chief Operating Officer and his team will deliver, including a critical review of the profitability of each store, will underwrite our front and back margin improvement over the next six months. I am encouraged by the progress made and initiatives taken, such as the opening of our first international supermarket in Bahrain. I am confident the actions taken will return BinDawood Holding to profitable growth in the short-term.”

Financials: Q3 2022

Revenue for the third quarter was SAR 1,182.5 million, 9.7% higher than Q3 2021 as a result of the Company’s continued marketing and promotions activity. In the third quarter, Bindawood store sales were SAR 374.5 million versus SAR 270.2 million in Q3 2021. The increase was across the full store’s portfolio and not restricted to those BinDawood stores that are directly serving the pilgrims. Danube stores sales have decreased to SAR 770 million versus SAR 807.6 million mainly because of lower sales to corporate customers.

Third quarter’s gross profit was SAR 307.2 million equivalent to 26% of sales revenues versus SAR 397.3 million equivalent to 36.9% of sales revenues in Q3 2021. The decline in gross profit was led by the marketing and promotions activity, and the realigning of our supplier terms. The whole issue of principal support and the mix of fixed versus variable contracts is being currently addressed with the appointment of a new Deputy Chief Commercial Officer and a strengthening of the commercial team. The improvement in sales and regaining of market share should assist negotiations with the suppliers. An uptick in gross profit and margin is expected as early as Q4 2022 with the full turnaround to be completed in Q1 2023.

Third quarter operating expenses were SAR 336.5 million versus SAR 304.1 million in Q3 2021 as a result of higher employment costs, acquisition related costs and higher bank charges as more customers reverted to paying by credit card this quarter.

Third quarter net loss was SAR 48 million versus a net profit of SAR 70.2 million in Q3 2021, which reflects the cumulative impact of lower gross margin and higher operating expenses.

The Company’s financial position remained strong with no bank debt. Cash generated from operations in Q3 2022 was SAR 221 million versus SAR 16.4 million in Q3 2021. The increase of 1,247.6% in Q3 2022 was due to working capital management. Net Working Capital amounted to SAR 360.5 million on 30 September 2022 as compared with SAR 772.6 million on 30 September 2021 and SAR 600.5 million on 31 December 2021.

As of 30 September 2022, the Company had a cash balance of SAR 485.9 million including short term deposits, which represented a decrease of 32.8% as compared to 30 June 2022 due to the declaration of SAR 102.9 million cash dividend in H1 2022.

During the third quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of 80.5% stake in France-based marketing agency Ykone through its wholly owned subsidiary Future Retail for Information Technology Company (FTR). Ykone’s performance since the date of acquisition has been much better than expected and the financials will be reflected in the full year results.

Furthermore, the Company appointed a new Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Mark Lack, who joined BinDawood Holding from Urban Foods in Dubai where he was CEO for nearly four years and prior to that, at Meraas, as Senior VP – Retail Markets.

In regard to the online division, BinDawood Holding has seen both its sales slowly improve and an increase in its fleet of cars as it anticipates further growth in sales in the short-term. In line with its online strategy, the Company opened five dark stores during the third quarter and during October to facilitate fulfillment and delivery of online orders.

After the close of Q3 2022, the Company opened its first international supermarket in Bahrain and will be reporting its sales and revenues in the full year financial results.

Financials: 9M 2022

Revenues increased by 7.6% to SAR 3,578.7 million compared to SAR 3,325 million for the same period last year. Sales increase was driven by BinDawood stores’ sales, which was 27.6% higher in the first nine months of 2022 versus the same period in 2021. The return of the religious pilgrims, spurred by the lifting of the travel ban and the return of promotions and marketing activities during Hajj, Umrah and Back to School seasons helped lift sales across all BinDawood stores and not just those serving pilgrims. Danube stores’ sales were slower in the third quarter, affecting its overall year-to-date sales which was marginally lower by 1.4%, mainly due to a slow-down in sales related to corporate customers.

Gross profit was SAR 1,069 million equivalent to 29.9% of sales revenues versus SAR 1,170.1 million equivalent to 35.2% of sales revenues in 9M 2021. The reduction in gross profit is directly attributable to the third quarter’s decreased gross profit led by the marketing and promotions activity, and the realigning of our supplier terms.

Operating expenses were SAR 964.6 million versus SAR 877.1 million in 9M 2021, reflecting higher employment costs, expenses associated with new branch openings, as well as acquisition related costs.

Net profit was SAR 59.8 million as compared to SAR 227.3 million in 9M 2021, representing a net profit margin of 1.7% and 6.8% respectively. The strong sales performance in 9M 2022 was unable to offset the reduction in gross margin and higher operating expenses, particularly during the loss-making third quarter, resulting in a much smaller net profit year-to-date.

About BinDawood Holding Co.

BinDawood Holding is one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the KSA. The Company has a total of 83 stores of which 54 are hypermarkets, 26 are supermarkets and 3 are express stores, located strategically across KSA & Bahrain, operating two complementary brands: BinDawood and Danube.

