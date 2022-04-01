Visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, senior ministers, business and trade delegates marked the Expo 2020 participation

DUBAI: Brazil today said the country’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai catalyzed and cemented its relationships with the UAE, the Middle East and other global nations that was part of the nearly 200 country participants of the six-month long show.

In a closing note, Brazil Pavilion spokespersons expressed their appreciation for the UAE Government and the Expo organisors for concluding a remarkably well organized world expo that stood out in its message to the humanity on sustainability and in the promotion of global trade and investment as well as political and cultural relationships between participating countries.

“For Brazil, the participation was a full-spectrum affair for half a year marked by the visit of the Prime Minister and other high level dignitaries and delegations to eye-catching cultural bonanza and high-street cooking events, to presenting an immersive experience to potential tourists on Brazil’s Amazon rainforest through a recreation of the diverse landscape of the country through cutting-edge technology,” said Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner General of Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The US$ 20 million Brazil Pavilion over 4,000 square feet with a shallow water blade across half of its space attracted 2.1 million visitors towards the close of the expo.

One of the distinctive highlights of Brazil’s participation was the visit of the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro and his meetings with the various UAE ruling dignitaries. During his visit, Brazil also conferred the country’s highest honour, the National Order of the Southern Cross on HH. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai.

“From Capoeira, the martial art blended with music and dance from the northeast, to Michelin Guide-listed `Bib Gourmand,’ Chef Rodrigo Oliviero’s live Caatinga Biome Cooking Show and serious mutual trade and investment explorations as well as promotion of Brazilian tourism, Expo 2020 Dubai offered us a diverse platform. We are confident to carry forward the connections we made during the expo to the fruitful future of all partners we have been fortunate to connect with,” he added.

Brazil also donated a host of physical and digital pavilion memorabilia to the Expo Archives to keep the spirit of the memory of its participation alive.

During the expo, the Brazil Pavilion also celebrated the achievement of being chosen as a country which houses three of the seven world wonders and nature attractions– the Iguacu waterfalls, the Amazon, and The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, built in 1931. New7Wonders, the organization that leads the selection of the new seven wonders of world and nature also unveiled Wonder Markers at the Brazil Pavilion.

“Overall, we have been able to present a complete picture of Brazil to a global audience and we are confident that this has done immense good to us in promoting the country’s culture, food, trade, travel and tourism and investments,” said Raphael Nascimento, Brazil Pavilion Director.

The Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) is the nodal agency that managed the country’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.