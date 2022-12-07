BIGG TV is now accessible to the Middle East audience together with WATTA TV (a premium combat channel) in one new 'Versus' Pack available for subscription on STC TV and Jawwy TV.

The "Versus" Pack offers more than 250 international live shows of eSport and combat sports including more than 2000h of fresh programs around the best events in the world.

BIGG TV is a 24/7 premium gaming TV channel aired across Asia & MENA. Broadcasting the best gaming experience with live international tournaments on CS:GO, FIFA, League of Legends and much more, including universal franchises like Pokemon, Mario and Minecraft, as well as gaming-themed documentaries.

WATAA TV is a premium combat TV channel, broadcasting all types and forms of fighting from live world championships events including #2 Combat Global and #4 PFL (Nielsen ratings), to combat-themed movies and documentaries.

Every new subscriber of the “Versus” Pack is automatically entering into a pool to win 2 VIP invitations “all included” to Hexagone MMA Show in Paris, France and to MOBICON, the biggest mobile gaming convention, coming to Dubai in 2023.

Dubai, UAE: BIGG TV and WATAA TV are happy to announce the launch of a new package “Versus", available for subscription on STC TV for audiences in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, and on Jawwy TV for the audience in UAE and the rest of the Middle East region.

The launch of this new add-on package, consisting of 2 two linear channels, combining gaming and combat sports content, will provide a comprehensive offering of premium and diverse content through various live and/or replay events that will delight and engage the Middle Eastern audience.

Viewers will also have a shot at gifts like early access and VIP seats for several events (Hexagone MMA show Paris, MOBICON exclusive access,...), merchandising, and prizes by simply being a subscriber.

“With an affordable monthly subscription, fans will be able to enjoy live events of the most popular games such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, LOL, Starcraft, Hearthstone, Fortnite and so on”, said Jeff Padovani, BIGG TV CEO. Top past tournaments (all star games), universal franchises like Pokemon, Mario, and premium documentaries are also aired on BIGG TV.

