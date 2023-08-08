Big Layout Data, the innovator in Dubai's proptech scene, is thrilled to integrate West Elm, renowned for its commitment to sustainability and ethical craftsmanship, into its furnishing widget. This move solidifies Big Layout Data's pledge to present users with thoughtfully chosen home furnishings.

West Elm is not just a furniture brand—it's a movement. Their ethos, "Using design to do better—for the earth, our communities, and you," is evident in their commitment to the planet and the people.

Their dedication to great design ensures that they back the creators behind their products, championing ethical production, worker well-being, and tangible economic impact.

Integrating West Elm into Big Layout Data's furnishing widget allows Dubai's homeowner community to engage directly with these values and uniquely curated products, echoing the progressive spirit of the city.

Speaking about it, Andrejs Hmelovs, CEO of Big Layout Data, remarked, "Our objective is to create bridges between real estate developers and furnishing front-runners like West Elm. It's a multifaceted win—real estate platforms explore monetization avenues, brands like West Elm connect with a broader audience, and our users benefit from a furnishing solution that's grounded in sustainability and ethics. This isn't just business; it's a vision for a greener future."

As Dubai's real estate market witnesses unprecedented growth, the demand for responsible, quality furnishing solutions intensifies. This collaboration meets this very demand, presenting an informed, ethical choice for residents.

With the integration now live, users can dive into West Elm's exclusive collections, ensuring that their homes are not just aesthetically appealing, but also carry the weight of a sustainable choice.

-Ends-

For further information or media enquiries, please contact:

Elena Hmelovs, Co-founder of Big Layout Data

Email: eh@biglayoutdata.com

www.biglayoutdata.com