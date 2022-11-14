Manama: Under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) celebrated the graduation of 75 students from the undergraduate progammes of Bangor University of Wales, UK.

The graduates were honoured in the in the presence of the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the BIBF Board of Directors, His Excellency Mr. Rasheed Al Maraj, members of the Board of Directors, Vice Chancellor and Head of Bangor University's College of Arts, Professor Andrew Edwards, and Director of the BIBF Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, in addition to members of the Executive Management, representatives from the financial sector, parents and family members of graduating students.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in graduation ceremonies globally, actual jobs were awarded to graduates on stage from the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), and the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), by their CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Saif, and Jean-Christophe Durand, respectively.

Professor Andrew Edwards and Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh handed over the bachelor’s degrees to the graduates. The ceremony also included the presentation of excellence awards to graduates by representatives of leading financial institutions in the Kingdom, namely the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Kuwait Finance House (KFH) - Bahrain, Ahli United Bank (AUB), Arab Bank, Naseej Company, Al Salam Bank, Bank ABC, and the BENEFIT Company.

In his digital speech, Professor Andrew Edwards expressed his pride in the strong relationship between the Bangor University and the BIBF that had strengthened over the past 20 years, equipping the banking and financial sector with well-skilled cadres that are ready to join the labour market.

Celebrating this major milestone of the Kingdom’s future human capital, the BIBF’s Director Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh congratulated the graduates, advising them to approach the next phase of their lives with utmost professionalism and to apply the learned skillsets of their educational journey towards success in their professional careers.

Additionally, Dr. Al Shaikh indicated the BIBF’s commitment to fulfilling the business needs across all sectors with a focus on Bahrain’s economic development goals, through the provision of highly qualified local human capital, as a key national goal.

Dr. Ahmed also reiterated the BIBF’s commitment and contribution as an educational provider of quality international programmes, towards achieving these goals, particularly in the banking and financial sector.

Bangor University is one of the recognised universities in the United Kingdom offering accredited bachelor programmes in banking and finance, accounting and finance, and Islamic finance. It is also ranked highest of all UK universities for research in the field of Banking, according to the latest rankings by Research Papers in Economics (RePEc), the leading repository for economics related research in the world.

