UAE, Dubai: Building on its commitment on enhancing the efficiency and attractiveness of the local capital markets, BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, announced its appointment as the liquidity provider for the shares of Lulu Retail Holding, one of the prominent brands in the UAE and the region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Last October, Lulu Retail Holding launched its initial public offering, releasing 25% of its shares, amounting to 2,582.2 million shares, which was later increased to 3,098.7 million, equating to 30%. The IPO was oversubscribed more than 25 times across all batches (excluding core investors), with total orders reaching AED 135 billion (approximately USD 37 billion), reflecting the brand’s strength and investor confidence in its performance.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, stated, “There is an increasing demand for liquidity providing services from companies listed in UAE’s local capital markets, as this service helps maintain liquidity for the stock and provides added value to investors in compliance with regulations and procedures stipulated by UAE market authorities and the Securities and Commodities Authority.”

Al Sa’di affirmed BHM Capital’s continuous commitment to maintaining the strength and resilience of the UAE’s financial sector by enabling companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market to stabilize the price movements of their traded shares. Consequently, this allows the companies to expand and develop their businesses, taking advantage of the rewarding opportunities and facilities available in the UAE, ultimately benefiting the company, investors, and the community as a whole.

With each new company joining the list of beneficiaries of the liquidity providing service, BHM Capital strengthens its presence in local capital markets and supports its broader goals of market efficiency and investor confidence, positively impacting the growth and performance of these companies' shares within the dynamic UAE financial markets.

