Brands For Less (BFL) Group, one of the leading off-price and multi-brand retailers, transitions to paperless operations, in a quest to improve shopping experiences for customers and minimise environmental impact. Customers will now receive invoices as e-receipts, which will be reflected in their BFL mobile application. The initiative strongly reflects the Group’s commitment to its new environmental goals, due to the global shift from paper-based systems brought on by mounting environmental problems.

The move enables customers to enjoy a seamless shopping experience, without having to worry about mishandling physical bills, damaging the environment, or waiting in queues for longer periods of time. Additionally, customers will find it easier to exchange items in-store, as they simply need to present the digital bill, adding to the Group’s benefit of having all data stored digitally to ensure a seamless workflow. With its wide range of products, BFL Group is committed to offering its customers exceptional shopping experiences with maximum value, in line with the Group’s mission.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com