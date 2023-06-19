Mahmoud El Esseily: “I am absolutely thrilled to be collaborating once again with Beyti, after "Tala' El Helw w Bas" in 2018, with confidence that 2023 campaign will be equally successful.”

CAIRO – Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, has signed a cooperation agreement today, Sunday, with the prominent superstar Mahmoud El Esseily launching its 2023 Mega Summer Campaign. Under the title “El-Helw Beyti”, the company proudly promotes its remarkable brand of different-flavored juices with better fruit taste, contributing to its ambitious expansion plan in the Egyptian market.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mark Wyllie – CEO of Beyti, Tamer Naguib – Chief Commercial Officer of Beyti, Karim Samaha – Juice and Foods Vice President at Beyti, along with Mahmoud El Esseily. Amidst this fruitful agreement, El Esseily will release a new song aiming at reaching a wider audience and promoting Beyti’s juice products to a larger customer base. This partnership marks the second collaboration between Beyti and El Esseily, following their successful release of "Tala' El Helw w Bass" in 2018, which was a joint effort with Amir Eid.

Mark Wyllie – CEO of Beyti, stated: “Beyti is committed to maintaining world-class quality in order to compete with top-tier global brands. As the leading juice brand in the Egyptian market being a market leader, we have acquired a market share of more than 30% in the juice market. Accordingly, Beyti takes pride in being the top consumer preference over its competitors in the market.

Mark Wyllie added: “Capitalizing on our marketing strategy, Beyti seeks to reinforce its brand value in the minds of customers, all while delivering trusted premium quality products. By subjecting our high-end products to plentiful analysis processes, we ensure the highest standards of quality. At Beyti, we conduct over 11 million analysis per year and more than 7000 hours of auditing to ensure only the safest products reach our customers.”

Mahmoud El Esseily commented: “I am absolutely thrilled to be collaborating once again with Beyti. Our first collaboration, which produced "Tala' El Helw w Bass" with my dear friend Amir Eid, was a tremendous success and one of the highlights of my career. I am confident that our upcoming campaign for Beyti juices will be equally successful, as it targets the youth who are always seeking new and high-quality products. I am proud to be supporting such a pioneering company and I look forward to being a part of their ongoing achievements in the food industry sector.”

Tamer Naguib – Chief Commercial Officer at Beyti, further elaborated: "Since its inception in 1998, Beyti has been steadily forging ahead, not only in the local market, but also in the regional and global markets, paving the way for the company to become a leader in the juice and dairy industry. With a presence in 24 African countries, 11 European countries, and over 45 countries worldwide, Beyti has achieved continuous growth by delivering unparalleled quality and implementing diverse and powerful marketing campaigns. To meet the increasing demand for our products and fulfill the requirements of both local and global markets, we are dedicated to expanding our production capacity. In 2022-2023, Beyti launched six new production lines and developed more than 60 small and medium-sized farms In addition, Beyti has established 11 milk collection centers, from which the company exports nearly 250,000 tons of milk annually.”

Emphasizing the significance of Beyti’s promotional campaigns, Tamer Naguib added: "Beyti is committed to expanding its presence in the Egyptian market and reaching a wider customer base with its exceptional juice and dairy products. Our distinctive campaigns are essential to achieving this goal, and we are confident that our collaboration with the renowned celebrity Mahmoud El Esseily will attract new customers throughout Egypt. With a wide range of flavors, including mango, apple, guava, pineapple, orange, and cocktail, Beyti caters to all tastes and preferences. Moreover, the company's competitive edge lies in its commitment to delivering superior quality, providing Egyptian customers with the exceptional quality they deserve."

It is worth noting that Beyti, founded in 1998, holds the leading position among the top juice and dairy production companies in Egypt, competing with global industry giants in terms of quality standards and practices. This is in line with the quality standards established by Beyti's owner, Almarai, a major player in both regional and global markets.

Beyti is fueled by a forward-thinking vision that has allowed it to expand beyond local markets and into the international arena, with exports to over 45 countries worldwide. The company is also planning to expand its successful portfolio by introducing new products and entering new markets.