Cairo – Beyti, a subsidiary of Almarai and a leading producer of dairy and juice products in Egypt, participates in the eighth edition of Food Africa 2023. Taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from December 12 to 14, this significant event stands as the largest trade exhibition for food and agriculture across the continent. It is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as well as the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade.

Beyti is actively involved in the exhibition to contribute to the ongoing development of the Food & Beverage Sector and solidify its leading position in this pivotal industry. By presenting an enticing booth showcasing its latest dairy and fresh juice offerings, crafted using state-of-the-art technologies, the company highlights its witnessed endeavors to support innovation and adhere to modern international standards. Through consistently delivering premium quality in all its products, Beyti not only reinforces its global competitiveness but also extends its reach to new markets.

“Beyti's participation in Food Africa 2023 aligns with our steadfast commitment to expanding in African markets, fostering intra-regional trade, and exploring promising opportunities. We firmly believe that such initiatives will contribute to Egypt's vision of strengthening the national industry, enhancing competitiveness, and promoting Egyptian exports to reach USD 100 billion,” stated Dr. Shaimaa Tawfik, Export Development Director at Beyti.

The company exports its products to 45 countries worldwide, with a significant presence in 21 African nations where nearly half of the company’s exports are directed. Beyti’s exports grew 77% versus last year, jumping from 23 USD MM to 35 USD MM, and planning to close 2024 with 55 USD MM as a growth plan for total business, thereby bolstering the national economy and overall development.

“At Beyti, we are dedicated to harnessing our extensive 25 years of experience in the local market and our advanced capabilities to fortify the Food & Beverage sector, a vital player in the national economy. By adhering to the latest global standards and venturing into new markets worldwide, we strive to elevate the company’s exports, with plans to double the exports by next year,” emphasized Dr.Tawfik.

On the sidelines of the event, Beyti takes part in a captivating panel discussion titled "Responsible Packaging for Our Future: International Sustainable Packaging Trends & Local Innovative Products." Mohamed Kabbany, Head of Corporate Sustainability and Value Chain Development at Beyti, will elaborate on the company’s unceasing efforts and ambitious plans to achieve 100% recyclable packaging for its products, aligning with the goal of Zero Waste-to-Landfill.

It is worth noting that Food Africa 2023 boasts over 950 exhibitors from 32 countries, offering a prime opportunity to discover the latest products and technologies in the F&B industry. It serves as a gateway to tap into the expansive Egyptian market, fostering connections and strategic partnerships with stakeholders on local, regional, and international levels. The exhibition serves as an unparalleled entrance to the vast agriculture sector in Egypt and Africa.