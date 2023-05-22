Manama, Bahrain: Beyon was presented with the ESG Implementation Award at the 6th Annual Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2023, which took place at the Gulf Convention Center, Manama, on the 16th and 17th of May.

The ESG Implementation award was presented in recognition of Beyon’s attention to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) in smart city development in Bahrain, reflecting the Company’s good ESG principles and sustainability practices.

During the summit, Beyon’s Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, participated in a panel discussion titled “Creating Value & Implementing ESGs” and discussed the importance of implementing sustainability practices by an organization as well as disclosing information related to ESG, which helps in ensuring regulatory compliance and gives shareholders a transparent overview of the organization’s goals and practices.

Commenting on the occasion, Shaikh Bader said, “Receiving an award in ESG implementation reflects our ongoing efforts and contributions towards sustainability and we would like to extend our gratitude to the Bahrain’s Smart cities Summit organisers for their recognition.”

“One of our values at Beyon is “Care Beyond Now “, which reflects our ambition in integrating sustainability within our daily operations and practices. Sustainability has become a priority and we aspire through our business to improve economic value, support social development and protect the environment,” he added.

