Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of Beyon Group, is launching the Beyon Money SuperApp in the UAE, taking its innovative customer-focused financial services outside of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in line with the company’s ambitious regional expansion plans.

With unique financial services, Beyon Money will enable UAE customers to access a range of financial solutions with exceptional digital offerings in the UAE market. Beyon Money will launch its Personal Financial Management services enabling customers to link their UAE bank accounts in the App, view all their transactions in one place, and access financial insights to observe their spending habits.

Furthermore, Beyon Money’s Digital International Remittance Service is now available in the UAE allowing customers to send money internationally both from their Beyon Money app using their debit card, their WPS (Wage Protection System) card or their bank accounts. The service is available to more than 190 countries, including the UK, North and South America, Africa, EU, Asia, and within the GCC.

Customers can be digitally onboarded in less than two minutes in the Beyon Money App and immediately access the range of available services through the App seamlessly. Furthermore, Beyon Money is working collaboratively with the UAE Regulators to further expand the range of products and service to be in line with those already offered successfully in Bahrain.

Roberto Mancone, CEO of Beyon Money stated, “We have been sharply focussed on expanding regionally and are thrilled to announce the launch of Beyon Money for the UAE market. This is a major step forward for Beyon Money and a key milestone in our strategic plans.”

“Beyon Money is committed to innovation, digitalization, and customer-centric solutions; and through the launch we look forward to offering a wider array of financial services in the UAE, and aspire to contribute towards the ongoing digitalisation of the financial services landscape in the region."

Mr. Mancone added, “We appreciate the support of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) for granting the relevant licenses to Beyon Money enabling us to enter the UAE market.”

New customers are invited to download the Beyon Money App to benefit from the wide range of financial services from Beyon Money, and for more information please visit www.beyonmoney.com/ae

About WPS

WPS (Wage Protection System) of the UAE is an electronic salary transfer system created by the Ministry of Human Resource & Emiratization (MoHRE) in associated with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.