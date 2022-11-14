Beyon Money’s users will be able to use the app to send money in near real-time to over 200 countries and territories around the world Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, the first financial super app in Bahrain has announced a partnership with MoneyGram International Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments. Through this partnership, Beyon Money’s users will be able to send money through the App in near real-time to over 200 countries and territories around the world.

The Beyon Money app currently enables consumers to connect to local bank accounts to review all transactions in one place, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits, spend with their Classic or Platinum Prepaid Card and send money abroad to many countries around the world. This partnership with MoneyGram will complement the app’s existing services by enhancing its remittance capabilities.

“Today’s announcement with Beyon Money marks the latest partnership with a leading fintech seeking to access our global money transfer network,” said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. “Through strategic partnerships like these, organizations can leverage our core capabilities to quickly add services and scale, while we’re able to increase payment volumes and set ourselves up to create meaningful processing revenue in the years ahead."

MoneyGram’s partnership with Beyon Money also builds upon the Company’s several recent successes with digital partners across the Middle East, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing outbound remittance regions. According to the World Bank, outbound remittances from Bahrain in particular have been steadily increasing over the past 20 years.

“At Beyon Money, we foster speed of execution, ease of access and low costs for our clients. Our digital remittance service offered in our super app is highly innovative and allows clients to send money abroad from their Beyon Money wallet or directly from their bank account,” said Roberto Mancone, Beyon Money CEO.

“This partnership with MoneyGram advances the development of state-of-the-art digital services already offered to our Bahrain clients and creates a powerful framework for the expansion of our offer in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), Middle East and North Africa.” The service is expected to be live for consumers later this year.

-Ends-

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, delivers innovative financial solutions to connect the world's communities. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve over 150 million people in the last five years. The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's top brands to serve consumers through its direct-to-consumer digital channel, global retail network, and embedded finance business for enterprise customers. MoneyGram is also a leader in pioneering cross-border payment innovation and blockchain-enabled settlement. For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com, follow @MoneyGram on social media and explore the website and mobile app through moneygram.com.

About Beyon Money

Owned by Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company), Beyon Money is a leading mobile wallet operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With Beyon Money, you can connect your bank accounts, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits , use you prepaid card all over the World, pay bills and send funds abroad instantly all in one place, making Beyon Money the one-stop destination for managing all your money seamlessly, securely and transparently.