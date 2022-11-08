Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Connect has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Initiative, the world’s largest initiative to drive corporate sustainability. The UN Global Compact is a non-binding pact to encourage organisations worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

Beyon Connect’s innovative products, OneBox digital postbox solutions, and OneID digital identity platform, have been designed to deliver innovative digital services for Bahrain and the MENA region, with the development of a sustainable and paperless future an integral part of the product design.

By joining the UN Global Compact Initiative Beyon Connect is stating its commitment to meet fundamental responsibilities in four key areas – human rights, labour, anti-corruption and environment, in line with best-in-class business practices. Beyon Connect will incorporate the ten principles of the UN Global Compact into the company’s strategies, policies and procedures, and establish a culture of integrity to ensure responsibilities are met towards people and planet, supporting the company’s long-term success.

Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen said, “We are proud to be part of this worldwide initiative and join over 17,000 companies from 177 countries that are already working hand in hand with the UN Global Compact.”

“Beyon Connect has already established a clear focus on sustainability with care for the environment being high on our agenda and borne out by our products and services OneBox and OneID. By making the principles of the UN Global Compact an integral part of Beyon Connect’s business strategy, day to day operations and culture, we can become a more sustainable and responsible company and help towards the attainment of the UN Global Compact goals.”

“The concept of replacing physical mail and documents with validated digital equivalents has been highly successful and sustainable in Northern Europe, which is seen as a global leader in digitally integrated societies. We are keen to replicate this digital movement as part of our commitment to enable a greener, safer, and connected world,” Mr. Rasmussen concluded.

For more information, visit www.beyonconnect.com

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Batelco Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@btc.com.bh