Berg Money, global payments provider, will be introducing its SME Fintech platform in the UAE. Berg’s platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to open accounts and transact in multiple currencies facilitating international trade, whilst cutting down on operating costs and foreign exchange charges.

UAE SMEs will be able to open an account and start using it within 24 hours of submitting their application. Berg’s account holders will be able to manage their finances fully online including the mobile app, allowing them to access multi-currency IBANs, make cross-border payments and manage employee cards.

Berg’s solution gives their customers the ability to compete in an increasingly complex global marketplace; granting them unparalleled transparency and efficiency when it comes to cross-border payments. Berg’s platform is built to improve operating efficiency and customer experience when buying or selling goods and services overseas. It offers a step-change in customer onboarding, technical support and relationship management for its customers, leading to a radically improved customer experience as a result. Through a single portal, SMEs can now access multiple payment services on their platform. Challenging the status quo Berg Business radically revamps the established ways of providing payments services to SME audience in the UAE.

“We are excited to offer our customers a better experience and improved service levels,” said Dennis Nemerov, Berg’s CEO. "Our platform provides much-needed reliability and transparency for companies doing business internationally. Our value lies in the ability to remove hurdles when it comes to opening a business account and offering payment services at the fraction of the cost versus traditional banks and legacy providers. We aim to onboard and activate customers on the same day allowing them to start trading, pay and be paid by their suppliers and partners. All of this is now available through one mobile app and one dashboard to stay in control of your business finances."

With more and more companies going global and trading in multiple currencies with many counterparts at the same time, robust payment rails have become a business-critical component central to a company’s commercial success. At the same time many SMEs lack access to a modern payment infrastructure or are being rejected by traditional financial services providers. Targeting the growing eCommerce segment, Berg Money aims to deliver payments solutions that allow these customers to expand and scale their business internationally. Based on cloud architecture, accessible 24/7 from wherever you are, Berg’s platform enables businesses to open business accounts, issue company debit cards and operate in multiple currencies at favourable exchange rate.

About Berg Money

Berg Money is a financial technology platform helping companies open business accounts and provide payment services to start-ups and SMEs across Europe and MENA region. We help businesses optimise their payments and save on operating costs while doing business internationally. Berg Money has positioned itself as a Fintech leader that provides integrated financial solutions including local and international payments, company card programs, foreign exchange services and business loans.

For more information visit: https://berg.money/business