Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline, has selected Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), as the exclusive general sales agent (GSA) for Beond Airline in Saudi Arabia.

Almosafer will lead Beond’s sales, promotions and ground staff activities in Saudi Arabia through its dedicated service solution Almosafer Business, leveraging the large customer base across Almosafer’s businesses including the consumer segment, Discover Saudi, the destination management company,and Mawasim, the Hajj and Umrah tour operator. Under the agreement, Almosafer Business will handle the reservations, transactions and administration relating to general sales for Beond.

Beond’s fleet is comprised of an all-premium cabin configuration that delivers maximum comfort, elegance and style. It plans to operate a non-stop route between Riyadh and Malé. The newly launched airline has set out to capitalise on the ever-increasing demand for travel from KSA to the archipelago in the Indian Ocean, which as a destination has seen a steady influx of visitors from the Saudi market, especially in the luxury segment.

Tero Taskila, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Beond, said: “Beond is pleased to be represented by Almosafer in Saudi Arabia. They have the standards, experience and consumer trust necessary to offer Beond’s premium leisure experience to discerning customers in the Saudi market.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “The Maldives is a very popular destination for Saudi travellers and a very important market for our company. At a time where travellers are increasingly looking for exclusive and meaningful experiences, we are delivering on our commitment to our customers and partners by offering a wide range of products and services that cater to their needs. We look forward to working with Beond to provide our customers with premium experiences.”

This year, there has been increasingly strong demand for luxury services and experiences within the travel and tourism industry. Luxury travellers from Saudi Arabia are increasingly seeking out beach destinations such as the Maldives. As the exclusive general sales agent for Beond, Almosafer Business will be able to cater to this growing demand and continue to expand its offerings.

-Ends-

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfilment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

https://corporate.almosafer.com

For more information:

Nivine William | Cin Yeung

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | cin.yeung@bcw-global.com

About Beond

Beond is the world's first premium leisure airline offering unique and tailored experiences for today's modern travellers. Beond will initiate flights from a variety of destinations with the latest aviation and luxury travel innovations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Beond, Marketing & Communications Department

media@flybeond.com

Visit www.flybeond.com