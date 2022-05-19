Benya Group, a leading digital solutions and ICT infrastructure provider in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) announced a strategic partnership agreement to develop its business with R&M, a global leader in cables and integrated communications solutions, as part of its internal and external expansion plan. This agreement paves the way for the two parties to collaborate on numerous infrastructure projects in Egypt and Africa.



Benya Group will boost its reliance on R&M solutions in the infrastructure development solutions that it is implementing in various projects in Egypt and Africa as part of the partnership that will promote the development policies in the region.



In this regard, Eng. Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Group, remarked, "This agreement falls within the scope of the company's strategy to provide the greatest infrastructure solutions in accordance with the latest worldwide developments. This reaffirms the group's determination to use all of its capabilities and expertise in leading digital transformation processes and utilizing all tools to achieve the best possible life environment for the people of the region, all while operating under a digital, smart, and ever-evolving technological umbrella.



"Fulfilling our commitments within our ongoing projects requires relying on the best products and solutions, which motivates us to constantly expand our partnership with major global suppliers of cable products, such as the giant R&M, a reliable partner for governments and multinational and regional corporations. This partnership will help solidify our position as a prominent leader in digital transformation, especially in emerging markets.” Mekky went on.

For his part, Mohamed Allam, Regional Sales Director of R&M for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, emphasized the significance of the partnership agreement, saying, "It is of great importance since it is with a large corporation like Benya, a leading provider of digital solutions and ICT infrastructure with its mega projects in the region. We believe that this partnership will help us drive up the scale of our business in the coming period."



"Partnerships within the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa are extremely important," Allam said, "given the immense significance that this region represents as well as the industry's rapid development, which is aligned with the company's strategic vision."

Dr. Suleiman Al Hedaithy, who is on the Board of Directors of Fiber Connect Council MENA endorses the partnership and shares “The Fiber Connect Council MENA is certainly pleased to see these kinds of partnerships and collaborations between council members. On behalf of the council’s board members, I would like to congratulate both BENYA Group and R&M MEA for signing this MoU during the 12th



edition of the Fiber Connect Council MENA conference taking place in Dubai this year. Wishing both companies a prosperous future as this partnership will benefit not only the two companies but also the MENA region in its endeavor for digital transformation.”

-Ends-