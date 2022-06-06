Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has been awarded the Bronze Award for the “Best visual identity from the financial service sector” for 2022 in the Transform Awards Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Best Visual Identity award recognizes the brand’s developed identity, from its visual components and the corporate values and essence. The award recognizes BENEFIT’s ongoing creative and strategic approach in brand communications and visual identity, which embraces the company's vision to shape the future of society through innovative digital solutions.

BENEFIT unveiled their new brand in November last year, after 24 years of developing cutting-edge business and lifestyle solutions in the Kingdom. BENEFIT’s new brand narrative ‘Pulse of Bahrain’ builds on the company’s success story in the Kingdom and the MEA region within the financial technology domain.

This award is consistent with BENEFIT’s mission of empowering and energizing individuals, institutions, and society to embrace new opportunities. Furthermore, it validates the company’s determined vision of shaping society’s future through innovative digital solutions. Furthermore, BENEFIT’s brand visual and experiential elements focused on the company’s core values including simplicity, creativity, empowerment, and responsibility.

In its ninth iteration, the Transform Awards globally recognizes best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content and evaluation. It is the only awards program awarding the best brand work in the Middle East and Africa and provides an important platform to benchmark and showcase the fantastic work being done in the region.

BENEFIT’s AGM Marketing & Innovation Mr. Nezar Maroof comments “This achievement is yet another key milestone. The prestigious award highlights BENEFIT’s dedicated marketing and innovative efforts towards exceling the brand. This achievement reflects not only BENEFIT, but also the Kingdom of Bahrain and what we stand for. Through several awards and accolades received, BENEFIT’s track record as the Kingdom’s leader in financial transactions has been bolstered, and it is always an honor to be recognized for our contributions to the digital revolution”.

Last year, BENEFIT won several awards and accolades reflecting their permanence and clear vision for who they are. Last year, the company received the eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 for ‘The Best Application for the Smart Devices Award, the ‘Smart Finance Award’ for the BenefitPay Application, and the ‘Best Digital Wallet (BenefitPay App)’ award for 2021 by the Pan Finance Awards.

-Ends-