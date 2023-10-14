Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom's innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is delighted to unveil its most recent achievement – the eGov Excellence Award for Best Website in the private sector. This prestigious award was presented during the 10th Bahrain International eGovernment Forum on October 9th, 2023, under the patronage of His Excellency Minister of Interior General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT).

The award was accepted by BENEFIT’s Chief Executive, Abdulwahed AlJanahi. Minister Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa commended the award recipients for their groundbreaking contributions to e-government initiatives, emphasizing the pivotal role of information and communications technology in advancing national development.

Established in 2008, the eGovernment Excellence Award recognizes and honors outstanding ICT initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain, aligning with the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030. It showcases a spectrum of projects and initiatives from the public and private sectors, NGOs, and citizens, all driving digital transformation and ICT excellence.

As the premier operator of national platforms and services in the Kingdom, BENEFIT hosts groundbreaking Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services, with BenefitPay as one of the most important, popular, and innovative applications.

BENEFIT remains committed to elevating the Kingdom's stature as a regional financial hub, aligning with Bahrain's dedication to fostering financial innovation and global competitiveness. Through robust infrastructure and a business-friendly environment, BENEFIT facilitates seamless connections between financial institutions and customers, continuously adapting to economic dynamics and spearheading innovative initiatives to nurture sustained regional and international sector growth.

It is worth noting that The Benefit Company has launched its strategy 2022-2024, which centers on Payment Infrastructure, Enabling Access to Credit, Supporting Digitalization, and Internationalization. The strategy roadmap encompasses many innovative initiatives to further advance the financial services landscape.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the CBB, to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet (BenefitPay) and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors, Bahrain Electronic Cheque, Wages Protection System, and Trust Services for digital signatures.