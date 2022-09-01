Middle East – When you need an aircraft capable of performing a wide variety of missions under challenging weather conditions, having advanced technology and unmatched reliability are essential. For the energy industry, that aircraft is the Bell 525 Relentless. During our month-long demonstration tour in the U.S., Bell captured the attention of more than 500 prospective customers who had the opportunity to experience the Bell 525. The Bell team hosted more than 50 demonstrations to showcase its advanced operating capabilities to eager prospective customers.

-Ends-