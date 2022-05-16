Doha: beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group, recently opened its doors to students from the TF1 Foundation- the charitable arm of one of France’s largest media holding companies the TF1 Group- founded in 2006 to provide professional opportunities for young people aged 12-30 from deprived areas in France.

During their visit to beIN’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Headquarters in Qatar, they were welcomed by Director of Programs at beIN MENA Duncan Walkinshaw and former French footballer, now beIN SPORTS Commentator, Didier Domi. The pair took the students on a guided tour of beIN’s state-of-the-art studios and spoke to them about the broadcaster’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM .

Commenting on the visit, Duncan Walkinshaw, Director of Programs at beIN MENA, noted: “We were thrilled to welcome students from TF1 Foundation at our world-class complex in Qatar and have the opportunity to relay some of the inner workings of a leading global broadcaster. Through these educational tours, we are able to truly inspire the next generation of media professionals and support the industry’s future leaders”.

TF1 Foundation’s visit was part of a broader trip to Qatar, where the students learnt more about the country and its efforts in the Road to Qatar 2022TM, as well as the world of media and broadcast.

