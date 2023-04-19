UAE-Dubai: Idealz, the first-of-its-kind ‘shop and win’ platform, is giving its customers a chance to become a multi-millionaire with their ‘Win AED2,000,000 Cash’ campaign, where with just a minimum spend of AED50, customers can win a life-changing cash prize of AED 2 million.

All one has to do is locate the ‘Win AED2,000,000 Cash’ campaign on www.idealz.com or the Idealz mobile app, start shopping and increase their chances of winning with every purchase. There's no limit to the number of entries per individual, so all those interested can shop to their heart's content and get a step closer to their dream of becoming a multi-millionaire!

Once the purchase is made, customers can stay tuned for the live draw, which will be announced via push notification three days before the draw day. The winner will be chosen at random from a draw barrel by an official from the Raffle Draw Department of Dubai Economy & Tourism during an event that will be aired live on the Idealz mobile application and YouTube channel.

For more information on upcoming draws, winner announcements and terms and conditions, visit www.idealz.com

-Ends-

About Idealz

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines online shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every product purchased, customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.