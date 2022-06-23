Muscat, Oman: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), one of the leading global medical technology organisation, is to host the Wound Management Symposium event at the Sheraton Oman Hotel in Muscat, Oman on June 23, 2022. The event’s objective is to provide insight and share best practices on treatments of wounds in patients.

As part of the patient safety movement BD is leading in the region, the Wound Management Satellite Symposium will be sponsored by the Biosurgery & Infection Prevention division of BD Interventional division to share evidence-based best practices, new techniques, and methodologies to minimize some of the most challenging postoperative complications. Attendees, spanning from multiple surgical specialities and various healthcare organizational responsibilities will have the opportunity to participate in discussions to reduce surgical wound complications.

“The evolution of surgical techniques and medical innovations related to Haemostasis and reduced blood loss needs to be taught to all physicians and healthcare providers, to improve patient outcomes and at times a lifesaving treatment,” said Dr. Labib Riachi, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist. Advanced Robotic Surgery and Urogynaecology, Mediclinic City Hospital, Dubai, UAE. “The Wound Management Symposium is an opportune moment to reach out to medical professionals and provide them with insights and solutions that help them deliver proper care without compromising the safety of patients.”

The event will consist of two sessions. The first discussion will be led by Dr. Shafi Mohammed, Director, Infection & Control, Cleveland Clinic, UAE, titled - Antiseptic agents on the incision site – guidelines & best practices. And Dr. Labib Riachi, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Mediclinic City Hospital, will lead the session titled Innovative Hemostatic Solutions for Surgical Needs.