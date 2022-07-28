Pretoria, Centurion – The two leading providers of ICT services in Africa, BCX and CMC Networks have partnered to bring the benefits of additional scale to their SD-WAN services for BCX customers across the African continent and the rest of the world. This partnership will extend BCX’s footprint by adding more than 110 service locations.

In its ongoing commitment as the leading Pan-African network solutions provider offering adaptable, reliable, and future-ready networks, CMC Networks is proud to partner with BCX. As a global service provider, CMC Networks helps businesses address complex network requirements, offering advanced connectivity and cloud on-ramp solutions across the entire African continent and the Middle East region, making CMC Networks the largest service provider in Africa.

“The vision of both CMC Networks and BCX is to build around customer experience, digital transformation and innovation,” says Marisa Trisolino, CEO CMC Networks. “With our combined play in South Africa extending across the CMC Networks footprint in Africa and the Middle East, this will not only allow for real time provisioning but a seamless customer experience.

“This is a very exciting time for connectivity services in Africa, and we feel extremely privileged to be BCX’s partner of choice in delivering their GWAN technology across the continent and servicing their end customer’s needs,” said Marisa Trisolino.

According to Shamith Maharaj, Acting Managing Executive: Data Networks at BCX, “This partnership further enhances our strategy to bring greater value to our clients and strengthens our position across the continent.”

“This partnership enables our GWAN portfolio, which is our Global SD-WAN offering, to better serve our customers with multi-national operations. The partnership unites the award-winning network of CMC Networks, covering Africa and beyond, with our local BCX engineering support and deep customer relationships,” adds Maharaj.

-Ends-

About CMC Networks

CMC Networks, headquartered in South Africa, is a global service provider, providing data connectivity to many evolving market verticals such as Carrier, Governments, Multinationals, and various Non-Profit organizations. CMC Networks operates more than 110 service locations globally, 51 countries in Africa and 12 in the Middle East, providing a cost-effective, scalable, and resilient network. Our broad portfolio of Carrier Grade Network Solutions includes Ethernet, MPLS, DIA, Next Generation SDN, SD-WAN, Cloud-based solutions, and Hands & Eyes Services. CMC Networks is a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) company.

CMC Network’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group. Additional information can be found at CMC Networks (www.cmcnetworks.net) or connect with CMC Networks on LinkedIn.

About BCX

BCX is a strategic business partner, reimagining digital roadmaps and implementing integrated systems that drive evolution and growth for various organisations.

Born in South Africa, BCX, a giant in the digital space, is a subsidiary within the Telkom Group.

As a digital transformation partner for enterprises and public sector organisations across various industries and sectors within South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, the UK and Zambia, BCX delivers solutions impacting how people live, learn and work every day.

For over 40 years, BCX has evolved from a trusted ICT partner to a full-service digital transformation enabler. BCX is a proud Level 2 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) company with over 5,000 employees committed to enabling transformation through deep industry expertise and expertly crafted solutions incorporating the broadest portfolio of world-leading products and our extensive partner ecosystem.

Visit us on www.bcx.co.za and follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn