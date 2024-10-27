MENA: Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The strategic partnership marks a key milestone in advancing the Kingdom’s talent ecosystem, particularly within the technology and telecommunications sectors, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU establishes the foundation for the Tech Talent Hub initiative, a program designed to strategically identify, develop, and retain top tech talent in Saudi Arabia. Through this collaboration, Bayt.com, with over 52 million job seekers, and MCIT aim to support the growth of emerging tech companies and enhance the overall talent pool in the Kingdom’s technology sector. The initiative is a significant step toward empowering both employers and job seekers, ensuring that the Saudi workforce remains competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Mr. Ibrahem AlNasser, Deputy Minister for Future Jobs and Capabilities, commented on the collaboration: “We are excited to partner with Bayt.com on this crucial initiative. The Tech Talent Hub will play a pivotal role in developing the skills and expertise necessary for Saudi Arabia to thrive in the rapidly growing technology sector. This partnership aligns with our commitment to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering innovation and building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

Under this partnership, the MCIT will lead the establishment of the Tech Talent Hub in collaboration with Talentera, Bayt.com’s specialized Software recruitment platform providing an Applicant Tracking System (ATS). The Tech Talent Hub will feature a dedicated track for technology talent, and MCIT will provide key data on job seekers to enable a more targeted and effective approach to talent management. Bayt.com will contribute by offering a range of services tailored to tech companies, such as organizing workshops and providing continuous support to help develop and connect tech talent with industry needs.

Rabea Ataya, Founder and CEO of Bayt.com added: “At Bayt.com, we are deeply committed to supporting the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global technology hub. By partnering with MCIT, we are ensuring that top tech talent in Saudi Arabia is identified, nurtured, and connected with the right opportunities. This initiative not only benefits job seekers but also empowers companies to access a highly skilled and diverse talent pool, driving the growth of the technology sector.”

The Tech Talent Hub initiative will be rolled out in three phases over the course of one year, which underscores the commitment of both Bayt.com and MCIT to drive innovation and foster the development of the technology and telecommunications workforce in the Kingdom. The Tech Talent Hub Initiative will not only support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals but also enhance the career prospects of thousands of job seekers across Saudi Arabia, showcasing Bayt.com’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge recruitment solutions and strengthening its role as a key partner in the Kingdom’s economic and technological transformation.

About Bayt.com

Bayt.com is the leading job site in the Gulf and Middle East, connecting job seekers with employers looking to hire. Thousands of new job vacancies are listed on the award-winning platform from the region's top employers daily. Over 60,000 global employers use the portal and have a database of over 52 million professionals.

