Climate change and the loss of nature remain significant challenges facing humanity and demand immediate attention. For the past ten years, people in over 190 countries have come together every Earth Hour to support the efforts to tackle these issues and raise awareness.

In the UAE, Earth Hour is more than just 60 minutes of darkness at homes and offices. Instead, it is a commitment to adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

As a symbol of support and a catalyst for change, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, its visitors, and tenants came together on Saturday, 26 March at 8.30 p.m. as a symbol of solidarity, switching off the lights inside the mall for an hour.

Holding LED candles, they came together in the mall’s atrium, raising awareness of the issues facing the earth. As a gesture of appreciation, the mall later presented everyone with a Mini Live Moss Terrarium, symbolizing the human ability to create a self-sustainable environment in a vessel that can feed the plants that live within it.

Apart from the terrarium, the Earth Hour participants also had a chance to win valuable prizes by sharing their Earth Hour experience at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall on their social media channels.