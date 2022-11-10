The Italian electric luxury brand has expanded its presence in the region with Nine Motors appointed as its new retail partner in Saudi Arabia

The Battista boasts 1,900 hp, 2,340 Nm of torque and a top speed of 350 km/h, as well as advanced torque vectoring technology and a bespoke personalisation programme for discerning clients

The hyper GT's pure-electric powertrain and entry into the Kingdom complements the country's Vision 2030 strategy aimed at building a sustainable future

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina has marked another milestone in its journey as the Battista pure-electric hyper GT takes to Middle East roads for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The arrival of the Battista in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, coincides with a strengthened presence in the region following the appointment of luxury mobility specialists, Nine Motors, as Automobili Pininfarina's newest retail partner. Nine Motors is responsible for the sale and service of the award-winning hyper GT in key locations across Saudi Arabia and takes the total of world-class retail partners to 27 globally.

Discerning clients and collectors in the region had the exclusive opportunity to experience the production Battista – the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever built – on local roads for the first time. The hyper GT delivers a unique pure-electric performance package featuring 1,900 hp, 2,340 Nm of torque, 0-100 km/h acceleration in under two seconds, and a top speed of 350 km/h. The Battista achieves this – as well as a choice of five driving modes – while producing zero CO2 emissions and an electric driving combined WLTP range of 476 km. With prices starting from €2.2 million, the luxury Battista is now available to clients and is hand-crafted in Italy.

Automobili Pininfarina's entry into Saudi Arabia complements the Kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy which aims to build a more sustainable future. The hyper GT's advanced pure-electric powertrain links to the national vision and ambition to accelerate the energy transition and achieve sustainability goals.

Per Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: "The team and I are very proud to bring Battista to Saudi Arabia for its dynamic launch in this important country for our brand. With no more than 150 cars to be commissioned and individually hand-crafted at the Atelier in Cambiano, Italy, we are delighted to work with Nine Motors in the region and are looking forward to welcoming new clients to the Automobili Pininfarina family.

"It is a very special time for Automobili Pininfarina: the hyper GT has now made its Riyadh debut and production is accelerating daily at our bespoke Atelier. I am looking forward to being able to demonstrate what some of our existing clients already highly value – including Battista's performance and luxury personalisation service – across the Middle East."

The Battista is an emblem of sustainable luxury. Exclusively designed and hand-crafted in Cambiano, Italy, every Battista is bespoke and designed in collaboration with the client. Through the Automobili Pininfarina bespoke programme, clients are invited to a dedicated commissioning lounge in the Atelier to design their vehicle with Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer. Bespoke enhancements range from near-endless exterior colour and aluminium detail combinations to the option of the custom Exterior Jewellery Pack. Inside, clients can choose from 128 million colour and material combinations and finishes.

The hyper GT also features a unique soundscape, SUONO PURO, that has been engineered to enhance the 'voice' of the pure-electric powertrain and contribute to an emotional attachment to the car.

Unique chassis tuning grants Battista a distinctive character. Through advanced torque vectoring technology, the hyper GT can rapidly and precisely distribute torque to individual wheels up to 100 times per second, both in acceleration, deceleration and therefore, regeneration. In combination with the five driving modes – Pura, Calma, Energica, Carattere and Furiosa – this leads to infinitely variable driving dynamics that offer a range of bespoke driving experiences, from focused and engaging to comfortable and touring, paired with Battista's luxurious cabin, global connectivity, and breath-taking design.

-Ends-

For more information, visit

automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone



THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA



The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA



Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered, and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment.