Manama, Bahrain: Batelco revealed its new News Centre hosted on Batelco’s website, at an event for the media, held in Batelco’s Lounge at the Bahrain International Circuit.

On the occasion, Batelco Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa welcomed the guests and praised the strong relationship Batelco enjoys with the local media and the prominent role they play in highlighting the Company’s news and achievements during the year.

Batelco’s Head of Corporate Communications Dina Jamal gave a presentation outlining the redesigned page, and showcased the new sections designed to expand the range of content available on the site, which includes articles on various topics in addition to press releases.

The renovated News Centre includes content created by the company's team members in various fields and is categorized into sections that includes news, articles and opinion pieces in addition to technology tips.

The News Centre aims to make diverse and enriching news content available to all relevant stakeholders, especially media partners, who can utilise it to create content for their news channels. The refurbished page design is in line with global trends and best practices by international companies.

Batelco Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa said, “We are delighted to launch the completely renovated Batelco News Centre for local media members first, as we appreciate their great support towards the National companies and their interest in the local news and developments. We invite the media to visit the page regularly to view the latest telecom and technology news. We were also pleased to receive valuable feedback from the media that we will work on when continuously developing the page."

"We are happy with the launch and the prominent role played by the company's team members both in the design process and content development, and we are proud to have such creative and skilled people in the Batelco family."

