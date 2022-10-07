Manama, Bahrain: Batelco has signed an agreement with neutrality.one (N1), a cloud networking company that delivers connectivity, communication services and software-defined infrastructure, which will give Batelco access to N1’s extensive global network.

N1 offers SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) reach to over 180 countries, cloud connectivity and managed security services. N1 also offers SDN (Software-Defined Networking) over its private network connecting over 120 Points of Presence (PoPs) located in 56 cities.

As a result of the collaboration with N1, Batelco’s SD-WAN reach will be greatly enhanced enabling improved services for its business customers. In addition, SDN as a programmable technology will enable the dynamic configuration and automated orchestration of Batelco’s network, which will optimize network performance and monitoring.

Furthermore, neutrality.one will also benefit, gaining access to Batelco’s robust global network, which includes numerous regional and global partners, enabling N1 to extend its customer reach in the region.

Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer at Batelco, said, “This collaboration allows both Batelco and N1 to leverage on each other’s capabilities, reach and expertise, to add value for our respective customers. We look forward to working alongside N1 and to building on the partnerships through future collaborations.”

“Customers are looking to expand into new locations every day as we see demand in markets that are embarking on digital transformation journeys. By partnering with Batelco, we’re able to offer increased network reach, availability and connectivity throughout Bahrain and beyond, providing customers access to a whole range of managed network services,” said George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one. “We’re building a foundation for innovation that is secure, transformative and accelerates growth. The team at neutrality.one are delighted to be partnering with Batelco as we look to extend our reach and serve new global customers throughout the Middle East and beyond.”

About neutrality.one

neutrality.one is a global cloud networking company offering enterprises and service providers connectivity to internet, cloud and data centre infrastructure in 180+ countries. The neutrality.one team came together recognizing that cloud is fundamentally changing the way in which people collaborate, communicate and connect and this change needs a fresh approach to delivering networks with the best quality customer experience. neutrality.one utilises the latest software-defined technologies to provide end-to-end agile and secure networking services. Our core offerings are data center interconnection, software-defined wide area networking, layer 2/3 connectivity and managed security services.

Our Mission is to serve our customer communication needs with a focus on trust, service, quality and innovation.

Our Vision is making our customers’ businesses successful by providing excellence in digital communication services and building shareholder value in the process.