Manama, Bahrain: Batelco has collaborated with the Carrier & Wholesale division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) to establish a new Point-of-Presence (POP) in the company’s SmartHub, one of the UAE’s leading carrier-neutral data centers, that will enable Batelco’s business customers to harness extensive interconnection capabilities globally.

Through the partnership, e&’s SmartHub ecosystem of interconnected communities will provide Batelco’s business customers with seamless reachability to Eastern destinations such as Pakistan and India, alongside access to the lowest latency and optimised connectivity performance.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said, “SmartHub is an innovative regional exchange, capacity and mobility platform that clients and partners rely on for their business-critical requirements. Our SmartHub data centres have always been the ICT nexus between countries and continents, meeting clients' ever-evolving needs across the globe. In line with our overall strategy to bring transformative technologies and innovative solutions to our customers and partners, we stay committed to delivering a superior customer experience through creating and deploying unique digitalisation services. We are proud of our partnership with Batelco wherein we can create a thriving interconnection ecosystem that benefits customers.”

Batelco’s Chief Global Business Officer, Hani Askar said, “The launch of our new POP in e&’s SmartHub is in line with Batelco’s network optimisation plans. We are pleased to build on our partnership with e& by establishing a physical presence in SmartHub to expand our connectivity through interconnecting with many new partners, with a focus on enhancing links to the subcontinent to meet our customers’ needs.”

“Batelco is committed to adding new points of presence in strategic locations with key partners and through collaborations with leading international data centres and carriers. This helps us support our business customers by enabling them to be part of a vibrant ecosystem to meet their evolving needs driven by the rapidly changing digital environment,” Mr. Askar concluded.

