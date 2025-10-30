Cairo – In a new milestone that reinforces its leading position in the cybersecurity sector, BARQ Systems, a regional leader in IT and cybersecurity solutions, has officially announced that it has obtained accreditation from The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA), becoming one of the first companies in Egypt to receive full cybersecurity licensing. This achievement comes under the new framework issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) for accreditation and licensing of IT and cybersecurity service providers in Egypt.

This accreditation covers eight approved services across various cybersecurity domains including: Penetration Testing, Red Team Services, Vulnerability Assessment, Security Operations Center (SOC) Services, Incident Response, Digital Forensics, Integrated Solutions and Consulting Services, and Training Services. By obtaining this accreditation, BARQ Systems solidifies its leading position in cybersecurity and affirms its role as a trusted partner for various sectors within the state, including governmental bodies, public institutions, business sector companies, the private sector, and licensed telecommunications companies.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Mahmoud Soliman, President and CEO of BARQ Systems, stated: “This accreditation reflects our continuous commitment to implementing national cybersecurity standards and supporting Egypt’s digital transformation journey. Being among the first companies accredited across all eight categories reinforces our dedication to delivering comprehensive, reliable cybersecurity solutions that serve every sector with confidence and efficiency.”

In this regard, Eng. Mohamed Shamroukh, CEO of The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA) added: “This accreditation framework is part of our broader vision to enhance trust in Egypt’s digital ecosystem and ensure that cybersecurity services are delivered according to the highest international standards. Partnering with accredited entities such as BARQ Systems reflects the strength of collaboration between the regulatory sector and the private sector in building a secure and resilient digital future for Egypt.”

This milestone aligns with BARQ Systems’ strategic vision to strengthen strategic partnerships and support Egypt Vision 2030 by providing integrated cybersecurity solutions that adhere to the highest national and international standards, contributing to enhancing Egypt’s digital infrastructure and advancing the nation’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

About BARQ Systems:

BARQ Systems is a leading regional provider of advanced ICT solutions in the Middle East. The company offers a broad range of services, including Managed Solutions, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, and IT Infrastructure. For over three decades, BARQ Systems has partnered with enterprises and government entities to design and implement innovative solutions that drive growth and deliver long-term value. The company is committed to building strong relationships and contributing to the advancement of its clients, partners, and the communities it serves.

For more information about BARQ Systems, please contact: info@barqsystems.com

About The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA) and the MCIT Framework:

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA) is the national body responsible for regulating Egypt’s telecommunications and information technology sector under Law No. 10 of 2003. The authority plays a key role in ensuring compliance with cybersecurity standards and governance among technology service providers through the Executive Department for Risk, Compliance, and Cybersecurity Accreditation. Its mission is to foster trust in digital services, ensure fair competition and high-quality service delivery, and support Egypt’s digital transformation and sustainable infrastructure.