Sky complex, the first commercial, medical administrative project in Nasr City under Emirati management

Baron Real Estate Development Company, one of the largest leading companies in the real estate market, announced the launch of its latest sky complex projects in Nasr City, with expected sales of up to 650 million pounds.

Engineer Mina Hazem Zarif, CEO of the company, explained that the sky complex project is a multi-activity project (commercial, administrative and medical) in the most important areas of Nasr City, with an area of 3850 square meters, consisting of ground and 5 floors, and it includes 200 units between commercial, administrative and medical

The company aims to achieve 300 million pounds as a first stage of the targeted sales volume.

Mina Zarif revealed the assignment of the actual management and operation process to an Emirati company, which is the first of its kind in such projects in Nasr City that the mall is managed by a management and operation company.

Mina said that the company contracted with the office of the consultant, Engineer Mohamed Talaat, to do the engineering, construction and advisory designs for the project, which is one of the largest consulting offices, which did the engineering and construction designs for Egypt’s mosque in the new administrative capital, and it was also contracted with El Sewedy Electrics to work on the entire infrastructure of the project.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors said that in conjunction with the launch of the sky complex project, Baron launched the second phase of its Vigor project in the downtown area of the new administrative capital, which is the first work of Baron Company in the new administrative capital, and it is a commercial, administrative, medical project with a total investment of 650 million pounds on an area of 3800 meters and consists of ground and 10 floors and includes On 280 different units, the company aims to achieve 30% of the project's sales at this stage.

Mina Zarif revealed the launch of the company’s third project in the Fifth Settlement in Tamr Hana area, on the northern 90th Street, next to the universities. Close to universities.

He said that the company's expansion plan aims to keep pace with the market's requirements and needs and work to meet them through a future vision represented in housing projects that suit customers' needs.

He added that the company plans to implement a residential project in the new administrative capital and aims to sacrifice 600 million pounds as investments during the current year 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the Baron Company is one of the largest developers in Nasr City area, as it implemented about 150 housing projects and housed more than 3000 families.

He said that this year witnessed a large trend of customers to the Fifth Settlement regarding housing and withdrawing its share from the new administrative capital. In terms of commercial, administrative and medical projects, the demand in the new administrative capital is still the highest compared to any other region.